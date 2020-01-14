New Mini Maze for toddlers coming to Dalkeith Country Park

Work begins this week on Mini Maze, the latest investment in Dalkeith Country Park’s Fort Douglas adventure playground, with the new attraction due to open on March 21.

The £100,000 Mini Maze has been designed by adventure playground specialists CAP.Co to delight, engage and enthral under-fours with its mini treehouse forts, slides, toddler swings including a parent and child swing, and zip wires complete with toddler seats.

In addition to the new Cap.co Mini Maze construction, the overall development features a new sand pit and an updated tractor track. The main Mini Maze structure includes an assisted wheelchair ramp allowing Mini Maze to be enjoyed by children with additional needs as well as little ones in buggies.

Stephen Begg, Dalkeith Country Park’s sales and events manager, said: “The existing equipment for under-fours in Fort Douglas was simply not up to the same high standard of adventure play we offer to older children.

“Our youngest visitors are very special to us, we want to inspire them and their families to love Dalkeith Country Park from their earliest years and throughout their childhoods, to cherish their memories of playing here, as so many generations have done before.

“The addition of Mini Maze to Fort Douglas means children from toddler age all the way up to 12 as well as their grown-ups will be able to enjoy imagination-fuelled adventures within the beauty of the estate’s surrounding nature.”

This Mini Maze build takes the total spend on Fort Douglas adventure park to more than £600,000 since opening in 2016. The Mini Maze launch comes just one year since Sky Maze opened in 2019 and the 2018 addition of the zip wires structure inspired by Dalkeith Country Park’s historic Orangerie.

The developments are being brought to life by Dalkeith Country Park’s owner, Buccleuch, and playground specialists CAP.co who also worked on the Sky Maze expansion of the playground.

Fort Douglas was originally created as part of Buccleuch’s £8.9 million investment in Dalkeith Country Park, which also included the redevelopment of the 18th century stables and courtyard into a retail, food and wellbeing destination, Restoration Yard.