New music festival set to rock Dalkeith Country park

Sister Sledge will perform at the Out East music festival at Dalkeith Country Park next August.

Organisers of Out East have announced the musical line-up for 2022’s family-friendly extravaganza in Dalkeith Country Park over the weekend of August 6/7, with kids under 10 given free entry.

It includes headliners The Kooks and Ministry of Sound Classical, plus Shed Seven, Circa Waves, Sister Sledge, The Magic Gang, The Futureheads, Callum Beattie and many more.

Fans now have the chance to snap up tickets in a special early bird deal with 15 per cent off ticket purchases via the festival website until 11.59pm on Sunday, November 28.

Sister Sledge said: “We are thrilled to be heading to Edinburgh for Out East Festival next August. Our Scottish family are always so welcoming and so ready to get totally lost in music! We can’t wait for the good times to commence!”

Shane Grieve, Out East festival director said: “We’re back, bigger and better for 2022. The summer will be all about celebrating the good things in life and we’re delighted that Out East will be at the centre of that.

"Great tunes, iconic bands, dancing and the best local food and drink brands around, all within the beautiful woodlands of Dalkeith Country Park, makes for a weekend to remember.

"This year we have added even more of the best festival performers to the line-up, although Out East is about more than just music - culture, comedy and some extra fun for the kids is all included.

"It’s a family affair and we can’t wait to get everyone together. See you next year!”

Stephen Begg, operations manager, Dalkeith Country Park said, “We are ecstatic to be hosting Out East Festival 2022 at Dalkeith Country Park. We can’t wait.

"The park’s expanse of beautiful greenery is the perfect backdrop for this vibrant music, art and culture focussed family friendly event.”

Indie stalwarts the Kooks will headline the festival on Saturday, August 6, joined by Circa Waves, the Magic Gang and more.

While on Sunday, August 7, headliners Ministry of Sound Classical will be joined by Shed Seven, Sister Sledge, The Futureheads and more.