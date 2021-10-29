New Shawfair council housing made possible by capital project investment

Cllr Stephen Curran, pictured at the new council homes at Shawfair.

In the last 12 months, Midlothian Council has taken on 118 homes for affordable rent to meet local housing needs. This has been achieved with over £9 million investment by Midlothian Council and supplemented with over £8m in grant funding from More Homes (the Scottish Government).

As part of this programme, 41 new homes were recently completed by Bellway Homes for the council at Shawfair near Danderhall. This housing development, when complete, will provide 47 two, three and four bedroom houses and cottage flats for social rent to those in housing need in Midlothian. The final phase of the new homes are scheduled to be completed by December

Councillor Stephen Curran (Lab) said: “As we look to recover from the impacts of the pandemic, I am pleased that Midlothian Council’s innovative new build housing programme is progressing well thanks to the investment in capital projects.

"The need for affordable housing is always increasing and the council is working to ensure that new housing is being developed to meet a range of needs.

"Successful collaboration between the council and private sector developers is contributing towards this. We want to ensure affordable, safe and warm homes for all our tenants both now and in the future.”

Capital projects facilitate the delivery of Midlothian’s Council’s strategic priorities, including affordable housing.

Midlothian’s route map through and out of the pandemic has a focus on creating a greener, safer and sustainable Midlothian where people and the environment can prosper.

The route map includes a £153 million investment in capital projects rising to £321m for future years. This is a further major investment that is aimed at supporting economic recovery in Midlothian as well as addressing housing needs by funding additional council housing.