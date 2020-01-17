New short-tern lets powers welcomed by Midlothian North MSP

Colin Beattie MSP has backed the Scottish Government’s announcement that councils will be given new powers to licence and limit the number of short-term lets in their area.

The number of short-term lets in Scotland has risen dramatically in recent years – but evidence shows that in many tourist hotspots locals are finding it increasingly hard to find homes to live in.

Housing Minister Kevin Stewart last week outlined the SNP’s plans to establish a licensing scheme for short-term lets and a review of the tax paid by the properties – as well handing councils the power to introduce ‘short-term let control areas’ where the number of AirBNB properties can be restricted through planning permission.

Welcoming the announcement, Midlothian North MSP Mr Beattie, said: “We must strike a balance between the economic benefits of tourism to Scotland and the impact on local communities.

“In Midlothian and across other tourist hotspots in Scotland, , short-term lets such as AirBNB are restricting the number of properties available for those looking for a home to live in.

“The proposals announced by the Scottish Government will give Midlothian Council new powers to control the number of short-term lets in the local community and ensure they make a fair contribution to the services they use.

“The SNP has outlined a robust and proportionate approach to tackling this serious issue – I’d call on my parliamentary colleagues from across Lothian to get behind these proposals and help secure real change for the area.”