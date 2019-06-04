New Straiton store opens its doors

The 8,005 sq ft supermarket Food Warehouse at Straiton Retail Park opened its doors today, creating 30 new jobs.

Every customer who visited the store was entered into a free prize draw to be in with a chance of winning a selection of prizes, including home appliances and gift vouchers.

Staff open the new Food Warehouse at Straiton Retail Park.

The Food Warehouse combines bulk buying with fresh, frozen and ambient food deals across more than 3,000 product lines, as well as exclusive ‘When it’s Gone, it’s Gone’ deals on homeware items.

Launched just five years ago, The Food Warehouse now has over 95 stores across Britain and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon, with significant growth plans for the year ahead.

Speaking about the new Straiton store, Kristian Barrett, operations director for The Food Warehouse, commented: “We’re delighted to have opened our new store in Straiton. The Food Warehouse is an innovative store format, responding to the changing needs of shoppers by offering amazing bulk-buy deals and homeware offers alongside a fantastic range of frozen, fresh and chilled foods.”

The Straiton store manager, Liam Bain added: “Our opening day has been a great success and the whole team has really enjoyed meeting people from our local community.”

The Straiton store opening hours are Monday to Sunday 8am-8pm.