Newbattle Abbey College set to open its doors to community

Newbattle Abbey College will open its doors to the local community on Wednesday, March 4, from 2pm to 6pm.

The event is aimed at anyone who is thinking of signing up for a college course or looking at future study or employment options. There will be information available on all of the courses offered by Newbattle and a chance to look around the college. A number of other colleges and universities such as; Edinburgh College, Queen Margaret University and Napier University will be on hand to provide advice and information on future study options. Skills Development Scotland will also take part in the event and provide information on employment opportunities.

For more details, call 0131 663 1921 or email office@newbattleabbeycollege.ac.uk.