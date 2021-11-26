Newtongrange mortgage advisor is a rising star

Karen Dick from Newtongrange picks up her award at the Belfry.

Karen Dick from Newtongrange works for Malleny Mortgage Solutions in Edinburgh. She was presented with the prestigious Best Rising Star Advisor at The Mortgage Alliance (TMA) annual awards recently.

The awards promote and celebrate the outstanding achievements of businesses, individuals and unsung heroes within the mortgage market. This award is presented annually to a new mortgage broker who has excelled in all aspects of their job.

Karen has been a fully qualified mortgage consultant since March 2021, she completed her qualifications and traineeship at Edinburgh based Malleny Mortgage Solutions.

Having previously worked in the hairdressing industry for over 20 years, Karen craved a change, so decided to enter the finance world.

Speaking about her award, Karen said: “I am absolutely delighted to have won the Best Rising Star Advisor award. I made a huge decision two and a half years ago to move away from an industry that I had worked in for 20 plus years.

"So to be nominated for an award was amazing but to have won the award was really fantastic and so special to me. To be given such recognition in my industry was absolutely phenomenal, particularly when it still feels new.

"I look forward to an exciting future and will continue to help my clients move home by helping them secure their mortgages.”

Gregor McMeechan, director at Malleny Mortgage Solutions, said: “Karen stepped out of her comfort zone with a determination to challenge herself, seek self-improvement and create a better future for her family.

“It takes a brave person to make such a drastic career change when they are already established and successful in what they do.

“The transferable skills cultivated in ‘her previous career’; attention to detail, excellent communications and organisational skills, good team work, and maintaining a positive, kind and friendly manner have served her incredibly well in her new role.

“Her client reviews speak for themselves, Karen is always commended on her willingness to go above and beyond for her clients.”