Newtongrange pupils to discover more

Newtongrange Primary School officially launched its new and exciting Discovery Zone just before the Christmas and New Year holiday.

The new addition to the village school will allow pupils to enjoy more fun learning about Science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Debby Crossan, depute headteacher atNewtongrange Primary School, explained more about what the new Discovery Zone will mean for the youngsters attending the school.

She said: “This zone allows all learners to experience a variety of open-ended STEM activities in a way in which they explore, think and challenge themselves.

“The school hopes that these experiences will enable all learners to develop a natural curiosity and interest in the sciences, alongside understanding how the world is advancing its technological capacity.”