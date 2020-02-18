Newtongrange salon a Kut above for a quarter of a century

Newtongrange hairdressers Kutz Hair Design recently celebrated 25 years of cutting villagers’ hair with staff and customers past and present.

The Main Street salon was opened in December 1995 by Audrey Campbell, who now has five staff members to assist her.

She said: “It feels like yesterday when we opened. It’s been a lot hard work.

“I started just myself at first and have built the staff up.

“One of my staff, Louise, has been with me for 17 years, that helps. I have been lucky.

“I have also got lovely clients, they have been coming to me for a long time.

“It feels good that we have been going for so long.

“When I started it was a bit scary, just wondering if I could make it with my own business.

“I wasn’t from Newtongrange so people wanted to know everything about me, but that didn’t last long.

“I really feel like part of the village now.”

After a quarter of a century of cutting hair, Audrey was delighted that she and her staff were able to let their hair down at a party to mark Kutz’ 25th anniversary, held at the Dean Tavern earlier this month.

She said: “It was good, we had a great night. There were a lot of clients there. It was a bit of a wild night weather-wise but people still came out which was great to see and very much appreciated.

“There were a couple of old staff members and the current staff as well. As well as lots of customers.

“And to keep it in the community we had a collection cup for the Gala Day fund.”

And how about the 50th anniversary at Kutz? “I don’t see me being here then! I think Louise, who has been here for 17 years, will takeover and carry Kutz on,” said Audrey.