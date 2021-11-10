Newtongrange singer's new love song isn't a love song

The Eves: Marissa Keltie and Caroline Gilmour.

‘Not a Love Song’ is the latest single from pop duo The Eves, featuring Caroline alongside Marissa Keltie from Coatbridge.

Released on November 5, the surprise single follows on from the pair’s previous releases Legal High and Brand New Day earlier this year.

Speaking about the new single, which has been championed by BBC Introducing, Caroline said: “Not a Love Song is simply about love-when two people feel something utterly magical happening between them, and are too frightened to say, ‘I’m in love with you’.

"As is so often in life, people fall in love, and for many reasons, never admit to those feelings for fear of repercussions or rejection. Things can be left unsaid.

"But sometimes, if you’re brave, it can be life-changing.”