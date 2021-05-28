Newtongrange woman's charity walk raises cash for charity close to her heart

Mairi at the start of her charity challenge.

Mairi Sutherland (29) has a rare genetic disorder affecting collagen production in her body called Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. She took part in a charity ‘Dazzle Walk’ for the only UK charity dedicated to support those with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Ehlers-Danlos Support UK.

After being diagnosed at 27, she has worked hard to heal her body.

Mairi wanted to do something around that number, so the challenge became 27 miles for 27 years!

She has an Instagram page called @the_bendy_shaky_girl dedicated to disseminating the science and showing what it’s possible for those with her conditions.

Mairi, along with help from close friends and family completed it in just under nine hours. She has raised over £500 so far through the just giving page – www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mairithebendyshakygal.

Mairi said: “Walking doesn’t sound like much of a task, but when you are hypermobile, unstable and have a body which fatigues a lot faster than people without Ehlers-Danlos, the task was monumental.

"I am so proud that my body managed it and how much money I’ve managed to raise so far. Every single person with my condition and their loved ones will benefit and that’s all I can hope for.

"Ehlers-Danlos is incurable so having charity support, connecting us with research and experts to help us manage the condition is so precious to each of us.”