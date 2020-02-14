NHS Lothian board members receive reappointment

The Cabinet Secretary for Health and Sport announced the reappointments of Carolyn Hirst and Martin Hill as members of Lothian NHS Board.

Ms Hirst has expertise in dispute resolution, housing and governance.

She is an independent consultant working as a mediator, investigator, researcher and coach.

Carolyn is also an ordinary member of the Housing and Property Chamber, the external mediation supervisor for Edinburgh Cyrenians and a member of the Scottish Legal Complaints Commission and Edinburgh Sheriff Court Mediation Panels.

Carolyn previously served a five-year term as a Deputy Scottish Public Services Ombudsman and before that worked in social rented housing for nearly 20 years. Her current research interests include the impact on staff of being complained about.

Martin Hill is a retired health service senior manager and former Trust Chief Executive.

He recently retired from his work as a freelance management consultant with particular interests and experience in strategic planning, programme management and executive coaching.

Since retiring, Martin has completed degree studies with relevance to sustainable development and environmental social sciences and also serves as a member on the Board of SEPA.

The reappointments will run from August 1 to July 31, 2023 and are regulated by the Ethical Standards Commissioner.