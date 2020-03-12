Nominate Midlothian volunteers for well-deserved award

Volunteer Midlothian has announced this week that it will be hosting the annual volunteer awards ceremony again this year in Midlothian.

The event forms part of Volunteers’ Week from June 1-7, an annual celebration of the contribution that millions of volunteers make across the UK each year.

Preparations are already well underway to gather nominations for 10 independently judged award categories, including Outstanding New Volunteer, Long Service to Volunteering and Volunteer Manager of the Year.

Up to 12 outstanding young volunteers can also be nominated for the Saltire Summit Award, which recognises young people’s contribution to volunteering activity.

Miriam Leighton, Volunteering Development Manager at Volunteer Midlothian, highlighted why the awards are so important, and explained how people can get nominating their local volunteer heroes.

She said: “The awards are a fabulous opportunity to reward Midlothian’s most active and dedicated volunteers for the part they play in supporting people, communities and the local economy.

“Nominations can be made by any organisation that is a registered charity or constituted voluntary group, or by staff and volunteers who want to put forward a volunteer manager who they think has done an exemplary job.”

If you’re interested in nominating or for more information, call the Volunteer Midlothian office on 0131 660 1216. Nominations close on March 31.