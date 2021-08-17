North Middleton man's charity cycle follows childhood cancer journey

Jamie and Gordon with the nurses from the children's oncology ward at the new Sick Kids hospital.

Jamie Laird (24), now a PE teacher in Abu Dhabi, was diagnosed with leukemia when he was just three, and spent the next three and a half years fighting off the disease.

Earlier this month he took on the charity challenge cycling from Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading to the Sick Kids Hospital in Edinburgh, with his dad Gordon (54). The pair have now raised more than £6,500 for Blood Cancer UK.

They were supposed to embark on the cycle last year to mark the 20th anniversary of Jamie’s diagnosis but Covid hampered plans, as he had to get back from Abu Dhabi.

Jamie with his Dad Gordon, Pete Strachan (friend and support driver) Connor Brian (friend from University) and James Ross, (colleague in Abu Dhabi) who completed the last leg with them.

Speaking about the cycle, Jamie said: “My dad and I have always done charity challenges together so we thought we should do something big to mark the 20th anniversary.

"This is the biggest thing we have done by a mile.

"I was diagnosed down south in Reading and given the all clear at the Sick Kids so that’s why we took that journey. The distance and time wasn’t relevant, it’s where I started and finished my cancer treatment.

"I enjoy cycling. My dad and I have done cycling challenges like the Glasgow to Edinburgh cycle but I don’t go out and cycle every week.

"After Covid cancelled our original plans we got back into training in late 2020 to get us ready in time.”

The former pupil of St Andrew's RC Primary in Gorebridge and St David's RC High School in Dalkeith was delighted to give back to those who helped him two decades ago. He said: "It’s massive to do something for them. I was young but for me it didn’t seem daunting, it just felt almost normal due to the staff.

"Even after I went into remission it wasn’t a big deal, they were always happy to see me, and they still write a Christmas card every year.

"When we finished the cycle at the Sick Kids the team came out to see us which was special. I didn’t expect that.

"It was important to pick a charity that was close to my journey, and the money raised will go towards helping families going through what we did.”