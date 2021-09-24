Not a baa'd way to spread art in Dalkeith
Dalkeith Arts arts are delighted to be able to build on one of their aims to get art out onto the streets, by placing fibre glass sheep at the new Aldi store in town.
Friday, 24th September 2021, 1:00 pm
Mary Blair from the group explained: “We have been working together with Art Club, the Woodburn-based youth project, on creating an art installation for the new Aldi Store. In an attempt to combine ideas around the local history of farming and the woollen industry we have agreed on using the motif of a sheep.
"The sheep will be designed by local artists and created in a fibre glass form which will be made by Fibreglass Works in Midlothian. Watch out for these amazing creations which may be appearing in your neighbourhood very soon.”