NSPCC fundraising run for athlete heads through Midlothian

A fitness enthusiast from Epsom will make his way through Midlothian as part of a challenge of a lifetime.

Jack Lancefield (24), who works for KPMG in London, is attempting to run from John O’Groats to Land’s End to raise funds for Childline.

Jack started his run in John O’Groats on April 15 and is due to travel through Lasswade, Bonnyrigg, Gorebridge today(Wednesday). He reaches Land’s End on May 11.

All the money raised during Jack’s epic journey will go to Childline, which is the free and confidential service for children and teenagers in need of help and advice delivered by the NSPCC.

Jack said: “I was fortunate enough to have a good upbringing but when I think of all the young people that the NSPCC support it makes me feel really sad. They’ll constantly be at the back of my mind – every step is for them.”

On how he’s been training both mentally and physically for the challenge Jack said: “I’m running a lot but obviously I don’t want to overdo it either and risk injury.

“Ideally I would have liked a couple more years of training but my employer’s partnership with the NSPCC is for a limited time so I decided to just go for it.

Paul Cockram, NSPCC Scotland fundraising manager, said: “Tackling the entire length of Great Britain is no easy feat and takes a huge amount of preparation and determination to fulfil this challenge. We would like to thank Jack and wish him good luck in his challenge. We will be following his progress intently and hope he enjoys the stunning scenery on his first trip to Scotland!”