Old limit on Dalkeith town centre parking signs

Concern has been raised after two parking signs on Dalkeith High Street were not changed from one hour to the new half hour limit.

A concerned local resident, who did not want to be named, contacted the Advertiser to point out that the signs, situated between the Bank of Scotland and the traffic lights, had not been replaced since the time limit change in April last year.

The resident said: “The council are now aware of these signs and are due to change them. I did ask if any cars given tickets in this area would be contacted and refunded but I was told no.”

However, a council spokesman said: “Last year Midlothian Council was granted powers to enforce parking restrictions in Midlothian. Part of the process included the audit, renewal and rationalisation of parking restriction road markings and signs.

“Last week we were made aware of one hour limited waiting signs in a bay on Dalkeith High Street that should have been changed to 30 minutes limited waiting as part of the process, but were overlooked.

“We’ve informed parking attendants not to enforce the parking area in question until the correct signs have been installed. Anyone who has received a ticket for parking in these bays for over 30 minutes but less than one hour can apply for a refund.

“This applies only to the bays adjacent to these signs. Details of how to challenge a ticket are found on the ticket or Midlothian Council’s website.

“We apologise for the confusion and any inconvenience caused.”