Older people supported by the Grassy Riggs charity recently enjoyed some pampering.

Grassy Riggs project manager Janette Hope said: “The Grassy Riggs in Dalkeith would like to thank Shirley and Carol from Boots the chemist Dalkeith for their carers pampering morning and goodie bags.” The Grassy Riggs is a charitable organisation in the Woodburn/Dalkeith area, supporting older people and their carers.