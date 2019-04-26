Older people festival events in Midlothian will Luminate you life

The nationwide Luminate Festival for older people returns this month, with events taking place in Midlothian.

The festival, which celebrates “creativity as we age”, runs throughout May.

‘R ye dancing?’ is a day of dance at Dalkeith Arts Centre on May 23 to celebrate dance and give participants a chance to have a go and fall in love with the activity and continue to keep dancing on a regular basis. It’s fun and sessions include ballroom, circle dancing, line dancing and others, as well as having time for coffee, tea and a chat. Call 561 6506 to book a session.

Every Friday in May join Newbattle Memories, to indulge in memories of yesteryear at the Newbattle Community Campus, run in conjunction with pupils of Newbattle High School. Test your knowledge with brain-teasers, read poetry, enjoy a sing-song, try some digital skills and gentle exercise.

Call Newbattle Library on 561 6745.

The complete Luminate Festival brochure can be download at www.luminatescotland.org.