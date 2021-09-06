Olympics Team GB judo star set to open new Aldi store in Dalkeith

Submitted image of what the new Aldi Dalkeith store will look like.

The new store will be run by store manager Stuart Nichols along with a team of 22 colleagues from the local community.

To celebrate the store opening, Stuart and his team will be joined by Team GB Olympic and Commonwealth Games silver medalist Gemma Gibbons, to cut the all-important ribbon on opening morning.

Aldi store m anager Stuart Nichols said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Dalkeith. It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Gemma Gibbons join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Judo star Gemma Gibbons added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store, it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”

Additionally, the new Aldi store is calling on local charities and food banks in Dalkeith to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, up to seven days a week.

Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email [email protected]