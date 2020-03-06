On the trail for Midlothian charity

Applications are open for this year’s Bluebell Trail charity runs in Dalkeith Country Park on April 26 to raise money for MYPAS.

MYSPAS (Midlothian Young People’s Advice Service) helps young people aged 12 to 21 to deal with issues including mental health and drug and alcohol use.

The Dalkeith-based charity is again using the trail runs to raise funds, with the option of running 5km or 10km, with a 1km option for kids taking part.

MYPAS board member Kathleen Donald said: “The charity requires funding to keep providing its vital services – fundraising is an important aspect of its funding.

“All finishers get a unique hand crafted medal.

“Why not run as a group and see who can raise the most?

“If you don’t feel like running, you can also register on the site as a volunteer on the day for various duties, such as marshalling, registering folk the day before or on the day, helping at a water station or with car parking.

“We are happy to have as many people to take part either as runners or volunteers on the day or business sponsorship for the charity.”

Sign up for this year’s Bluebell Trail, at www.bluebelltrail.co.uk/.