On the trail of Bute’s best art and design

Rothesay Academy students are to show off their artwork as part of the Bute Studio Trail 2019, with events taking place across the island in July.

The Isle of Bute Artists’ Collective (IBAC) has launched the 2019 Bute Studio Trail brochure. The trail will take place on July 20 and 21.

This year, to encourage and nurture young local talent, the collective has invited students from S1 - S3 art course at Rothesay Academy to exhibit their artwork on the trail.

The IBAC is delighted that the Student Artwork Exhibition will be held in The Atelier, 30/31 East Princes Street, Rothesay, PA20 9DN.

Featuring drawings and paintings, the work will reflect the exciting and varied work the course delivers and will showcase the creative talents of some of the talented students from the school.

There will also be a number of items made by students from the practical woodwork class and some from students attending the lunchtime wood work club.

The 2019 Bute Studio Trail has 26 artists, designers and makers over 15 venues, and features furniture makers and upholsterers, textiles, ceramics, sculpture, drawing, painting and prints, jewellers, puppet makers and a maker of stringed musical instruments.

Now in its eighth year, the Bute Studio Trail is a popular weekend, with hundreds of visitors getting the chance to see some of the creative talent here on Bute, and the opportunity to purchase original and unique pieces directly from the artists/makers.

IBAC chairwoman Alison Clarke is looking forward to this year’s event and urged islanders to also get involved and see the high standard of local art for themselves.

She said: “This promises to be the best Bute Studio Trail yet. And it’s lovely to have the students taking part.

“Visitors and locals alike will be pleasantly surprised at the range and quality of work on display, so do come along.”

The Bute Studio Trail Brochure 2019 is available to view/download on the website, www.butestudiotrail.com, or available to pick up in shops/cafes/venues around Bute.