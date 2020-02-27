Open day at Edinburgh College’s Midlothian Campus to be held this weekend

Edinburgh College is encouraging prospective students to find out more about the range of courses available at the college in 2020 at an open day this Saturday (February 29).

The college’s Midlothian Campus will welcome guests between 10am and 2pm, and those in attendance will have the opportunity to speak to teaching staff about the courses on offer at the campus and to discover the best study options available to them. Prospective students can also get advice and guidance on funding and fees, tour the college’s facilities and even apply for their chosen course on the day.

Edinburgh College Principal Audrey Cumberford said: “We look forward to welcoming prospective students to the college and I encourage anyone thinking of studying with us to come along to the open day to find out more about the courses we offer.

“We have courses to suit everyone, from school leavers, to people wanting to improve their job prospects, boost their qualifications or learn new skills in 2020.”

As well as showcasing the college’s course portfolio, Midlothian Campus Open Day has been expanded to attract the wider community and to raise awareness of what’s happening in the local area.

The public are invited to bring their families along to the event, where they will have the opportunity to find out more about the facilities at the campus; take part in ‘have-a-go’ sessions; speak to organisations and local community groups.

Thirty-minute sessions run by Engineering lecturers will include: welding; electrical hand skills; and basic car maintenance. Interactive sessions including 3D printing and demonstrations of the College’s YuMi industrial robot will also take place throughout the day.

External organisations in attendance will include: Police Scotland’s local community service; British Army; Lamborghini, who will be bringing along one of their Aventador supercars; Midlothian Council’s Early Years department; Midlothian Sure Start; and Play Midlothian.

The Scottish Auto Cycle Union (SACU) will also be present at the event (with a Kawasaki Superbike), where they will highlight opportunities of marshalling at race events at East Fortune and Knockhill race tracks. To find out more about the courses on offer at Edinburgh College visit www.edinburghcollege.ac.uk/opendays.