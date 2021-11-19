Opening event for Penicuik Town Hall following restoration work

Penicuik Town Hall pictured before (left) and after the renovation work.

Representatives from the local community, organisations who have helped fund the work, and those involved in the town centre regeneration project, have been invited to attend the opening on Saturday, November 27.

Over the past year, external stonework has been restored and, where appropriate, replaced in red sandstone to match the original on the front and sides, with buff sandstone used at the rear of the building. The roof has also been restored, using replacement slates to match the originals, and all the rainwater pipes have been upgraded.

A replacement heating system has been installed, along with a combined heat and power plant, and solar panels have been fitted on the rear roofs to provide a more sustainable and cost-effective energy system. New WiFi has also been provided throughout the building.

The total cost of the work was £707,413 with a grant of £106,233 from the Penicuik Heritage Regeneration Project and a grant of £601,180 from the Scottish Government’s Town Centre Capital Fund.

Councillor Russell Imrie (Lab), Midlothian Council’s Cabinet Member with responsibility for regeneration and communities, together with Councillor Debbi McCall (SNP), Chair of the Heritage Regeneration Project Team will welcome guests to the opening event, which is a thank you to partners and funders for their support.

Due to the need to restrict numbers attending in line with Covid-19 regulations, the opening event is by invitation only.

“Penicuik Town Hall is an important historic building in the centre of the town and was in need of restoration,” explained Councillor Imrie.

“Areas of stonework on the front elevation had deteriorated, some parts of the roof had been leaking, and the existing boilers in the basement had reached the end of their operational life."

“The building is not only architecturally important, it is also socially important, as its construction marked a significant stage in the town’s development at the end of the 1800s,” added Cllr Imrie.

“Alexander Cowan, one of the founders of Alexander Cowan & Son, paper makers of Penicuik, provided the funds to erect the building for the benefit of residents in the town. It initially provided a large hall, a library, reading room, gymnasium, billiard room, recreation room for men and women and a flat for a caretaker.