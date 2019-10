Opening hours change at Midlothian libraries

Midlothian Libraries have introduced new opening hours across the county.

Lasswade Library, Loanhead Library, Newbattle Library and Penicuik Library are open Monday, Wednesday, Friday 10am-5pm, Tuesday and Thursday 10am-7pm, and Saturday 10am-1pm. Loanhead Library also has open unstaffed access outwith these hours.

Dalkeith Library is open Monday and Friday 10am-5pm, Tuesday and Thursday 10am-7pm, and Wednesday and Saturday 10am-1pm.

Danderhall Library, Gorebridge Library and Newtongrange Library are open Monday and Friday 10am-5pm, Tuesday and Thursday 10am-7pm and Saturday 10am-1pm. Roslin Library is open Monday and Friday 10am-noon and 1-5pm, Tuesday 3-7pm and Thursday 1-5pm.