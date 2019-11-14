Outdoor learning open day at Vogrie Park

Midlothian Council’s first Outdoor Early Learning and Childcare setting (ELC) is now open at Vogrie Park, with families invited to an open day on Saturday, November 23.

You can attend between 10am and 2pm to find out more. You can meet the team, tour the setting and dip into a range of experiences such as campfire cooking, den building, loose parts play, bulb planting and face painting.

Children aged 3-4 can register to start attending the ELC now.

The ELC also welcomes anyone with younger children to the open day.

Principal teacher Janet Donaldson said: “We’re excited to open the gates of Vogrie Outdoor ELC for this special day of family fun. It’s a great chance for parents, carers and children to explore the setting and experience first-hand some of the fantastic learning opportunities that the outdoors offers.”

Vogrie ELC is open 50 weeks per year, in all seasons. Outdoor clothing, boots and free hot lunches are provided to ensure that everyone is comfortable and able to make the most of any weather.

Parents/carers can register for either Mondays and Tuesdays OR Wednesdays and Thursdays, with the option to request additional Fridays.

Drop-off times are between 8.15-8:45am and pick-up times are between 2.45-3.15pm.

When asked the best thing about the Vogrie Outdoor ELC, three-year-old Emma said she loved all the “ladies” who look after her while Jasmine said “everything!”

Janet said the benefits of outdoor play at Vogrie cannot be over stressed.

She said: “Learning outdoors has physical, emotional and cognitive benefits. These include the development of motor skills, emotional literacy, problem solving, environmental understanding and the ability to manage risk, not to mention the health benefits of more time spent in daylight and fresh air.

“We’re delighted that we’re already able to offer just short of the expanded 1140 hours of funded early learning hours available across Scotland from August, so there are plenty of opportunities to get outside to learn.”

To register for a place call 01875 821 986 or email vogrie_elc@midlothian.gov.uk.

Visit www.midlothian.gov.uk/vogrie-elc for more information about the open day.