Outdoor plays coming to Vogrie Park

London-based Quantum Theatre will bring The Wind in the Willows to Vogrie Country Park on Thursday, July 18 at 3pm followed by the Shakespeare classic, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, on Wednesday, July 31 at 7.30pm.

The Wind in the Willows is a brand new adaptation by Michael Whitmore of Kenneth Grahame’s children’s classic. Quantum’s production promises pastoral fun and frolics along the riverbank and beyond with Ratty, Mole, Badger and the madcap Mr Toad.

Vogrie is the perfect setting for the outdoor play, where local families can come and share some quality time, bring a picnic and do something a bit different.

Quantum is also bringing fairies, fun and frolics to Vogrie o July 31 with A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Directed by Michael Whitmore, Quantum’s take on this classic comedy promises a laugh out loud romp through the woods as four lovers lose their way, are drugged and finally find true love on a midsummer night – all with a little help from the Fairy King!

Tickets are £10 adults, £6 child and £27.50 for a family. Go to www.quantumtheatre.co.uk/current-productions.