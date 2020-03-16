Pathhead roadworks

Planting work on the A68 at Pathhead will take place from 9.30am to 3.30pm from today (Monday) until March 27.

This scheme, with a value of £22,000, will benefit around 11,000 road users using this route each day, by improving the condition of the carriageway and associated verges.

The work requires a single lane closure on the A68, with Stop/Go boards being used to control traffic. The location of this traffic control will change as the work progresses.

This scheme has been planned in consultation with Transport Scotland, Traffic Scotland, the emergency services, bus operating companies, and Scottish Borders Council.

Real-time journey information can be obtained by visiting www.trafficscotland.org or via Twitter: @TrafficScotland.

To report a problem on the network visit: http://setrunkroads.co.uk/report-a-problem/.