Pathhead’s flower power on show

The Pathhead and District Horticultural Society held its 67th annual flower show on Saturday in Pathhead Community Hall.

Bob Miller from the group said: “A dry but blustery afternoon encouraged a hearty attendance to view the extensive labours of a variety of exhibitors, one of whom had left home in Northumbria around 4am to stage his entries. Such is the dedication of supporters of the show. A notable increase in entries in many of the classes ensured a swathe of colour throughout the hall with a wide range of crafts and cookery exhibits.

The Pathhead and District Horticultural Society's 67 th Annual Flower Show on Saturday, August 31st in Pathhead Community Hall. Photo by Bob Miller.

“The vegetables and fruit were judged by Jim Mercer, Fountainhall and Bert Lofthouse, Stow with the flowers being judges by Dougie Neil, Tranent.

“The diverse range of entries in handicrafts, cookery, decorative and children’s classes were judged by Mrs Eleanor Marshall and Mrs Agnes Wright, both of Bonnyrigg.

“On behalf of the Society, show manager Jim Williams expressed thanks to the Scottish Miners Welfare Fund for their continuing financial support. He also recognised the support of the committee, members and volunteers who gave freely of their time and energies, not just on Show day, but throughout the year.”

Rev Dale London opened the show and then presented the winners with their trophies.

At the conclusion of the awards Lily Bertram presented Mrs London with a bouquet.

Full results:

Trophy Winners

Pathhead Premier Award, pot plant & vase of flowers: A Banks

Dr Alexander Laurie Quaich: 2 geraniums: W Punton

Callander Cup, best garden: Sandra McDonald

Mary Callander Golden Jubilee trophy, children’s potatoes: Ciara Learmouth

Dr Colin Hogg Trophy, sunflowers: Samantha Broadfoot

Rosemains Rose Bowl, most points open classes: Jim Williams

(Pot plants, flowers & veg)

Roderick Murchison Trophy , most point confined classes: William Knox

(Flowers & veg)

Cranstoun Trophy, best Chrysanthemum: John Davies

Society’s Trophy, best Dahlia (open): David Rogerson

Craik Trophy, best cut flower (confined): Liz Barr

Society’s Trophy best vegetable (confined): William Knox

Logan Vase, 4 rose blooms: Sandra McDonald

Scott Trophy, best decorative exhibit: Aileen Banks

Society’s Rose Bowl, most points in cookery: Rita Smith

George Moir Rose bowl, best handicrafts exhibit: Jane Waite

Society’s Trophy, most points in handicrafts: Margaret Winthrop/Rita Smith

Society’s Trophy, best cookery exhibit: Margaret Winthrop

Corsar Trophy, most points, 2 person family: Mr & Mrs R Smith

Wahlberg Trophy, best exhibit in show: Keith March

Chalmers Trophy, single rose: Lily Bertram

Davidson Trophy, best pot plant: W Punton

Dr Ireland Trophy, best bowl of roses: A Banks

Chesterhill Cup, SWRI competition harvest theme: Anne Gordon & Margaret Winthrop

Callander Silver Teapot, best senior citizen entry: Rita Smith

Dalrymple Special Prize, most points child under 9: Kirsty Broadfoot/ Ellie Learmouth

Lamb Cup, most points child over 9: Lily Bertram

Wallace Shield, best child exhibit: Jasmine Forrest

Royal Bank Cup, decorated flowerpot and plant collage: Margaret Winthrop

Katie Trophy, 3 x 3 onions: Jim Williams

Pathhead Sports & Social Trophy, 2 vases gladioli: John Davies

Fuchsia Trophy, 3 fuchsia in pots: W Punton

Jim Park Trophy, spray chrysanthemums: John Davies

Eric Caulton Cacti Trophy, 2 pots cacti/succulents: A Banks

Garden News Top Vase: vase of mixed flowering stems: A Banks

Scottish Grass Machinery Trophy, best lawn: Vince Markie

Confined Classes

Cut flowers

1 vase annuals: William Knox, Fiona Meikle, Brenda Ritchie.

1 vase hardy herbaceous: Liz Barr, Brenda Ritchie, Fiona Meikle

3 dahlias: Ronnie Grigor, William Knox, Sandra McDonald

1 pot lobelia: William Knox

1 large dahlia: Sandra McDonald

1 gladiolus spike: Ronnie Grigor, William Knox, Aileen Banks

5 French marigolds: Lily Bertram, William Knox

1 vase mixed flowers: Fiona Meikle, Aileen Banks

1 vase asters, 5 blooms: William Knox, Sandra McDonald, Jack Bertram

1 vase sweet peas: William Knox, Fiona Meikle

1 vase floribunda: William Knox

4 rose blooms HT: Sandra McDonald, William Knox

1 rose bloom HT: Lily Bertram, Sandra McDonald, William Knox

1 vase flowering shrub: Fiona Meikle, Brenda Ritchie, Fiona Dalrymple

Vegetables

6 pods peas: Fiona Meikle, William Knox

3 onions from setts: William Knox, Brenda Ritchie

2 globe beet: William Knox, Fiona Meikle

3 stalks rhubarb: Al Rae, William Knox, Peter Banks

4 potatoes: Fiona Meikle, Peter Banks, Ellie Learmouth

5 tomatoes: Fiona Meikle, Al Rae

2 courgettes: Keith March, Douglas White, Laura Walker

3 herbs: Brenda Ritchie, Aileen Banks, Fiona Meikle

1 collection of vegetables: William Knox, Peter Banks, Brenda Ritchie

Open Classes

Pot Plants

1 foliage plant: Andrew Banks, John R Smith, Fiona Meikle

1 begonia: Andrew Banks

2 fuchsias: William Punton

2 geraniums: William Punton

2 pots cacti: Andrew Banks, Brenda Ritchie

1 fuchsia: William Punton

3 fuchsias: William Punton

1 patio container/pot: Jim Williams

Flowers

1 vase hardy herbaceous: Paddy Scott, Fiona Dalrymple, George Smith

1 vase annuals: Jim Williams, Paddy Scott, George Smith

2 vases gladioli: John Davies

1 vase gladioli 2 spikes: J R Smith, Aileen Banks, John Davies

1 vase gladiolus 1 spike: Ronnie Grigor, John Davies, J R Smith

1 vase chrysanthemums, large: John Davies

1 vase spray chrysanthemums: John Davies, George Smith

1 vase chrysanthemums medium: John Davies

2 vases spray chrysanthemums: John Davies

1 vase cactus dahlias medium: David Rogerson, Gordon Mitchell

1 vase cactus dahlias small: Gordon Mitchell, David Rogerson

1 vase decorative dahlias, medium: David Rogerson, Gordon Mitchell, Ronnie Grigor

1 vase decorative dahlias, small: David Rogerson, Gordon Mitchell, Keith March

1 vase pompom dahlias: Keith March, John Davies, George Smith

1 large dahlia: David Rogerson, Gordon Mitchell

1 vase asters: George Smith, William Knox

2 vases sweet peas: Neil Dumbleton

1 vase sweet peas: 12 spikes: George Smith, Paddy Scott, Sana Forrest

1 rose bloom: Rita Smith

Bowl of roses: Andrew Banks, Sandra McDonald

6 pansies: Jim Williams

1 pot plant & vase of flowers: Andrew Banks, George Smith, Neil Dumbleton.

Vegetables

3 dessert apples: Fiona Meikle, Laura Walker

3 cooking apples: Laura Walker

6 pods peas: Jim Williams, Douglas White

6 pods broad beans: Jim Williams,

6 pods French beans: James Raeburn, J R Smith, Jim Williams

6 runner beans: David Richardson, J R Smith, Douglas White

Collection of 9 onions: Jim Williams

3 kelsae onions : Keith March, Cush Miller, James Raeburn

3 onions from plants: George Smith, Cush Miller, J R Smith

3 onions from setts: James Raeburn, George Smith, Keith March

6 shallots, pear shaped: James Raeburn, Cush Miller, J R Smith

6 shallots, not pear, red or yellow: George Smith, J R Smith, William Knox

2 cauliflowers: Jim Williams, Keith March

5 potatoes white: Jim Williams, Peter Banks, Laura Walker

5 potatoes coloured: Jim Williams, Peter Banks, Laura Walker

6 tomatoes: Jim Williams, Keith March, James Raeburn truss of tomatoes: Fiona Meikle, George Armstrong, George Smith

3 globe beet: J R Smith, George Smith

3 carrots stump: Cush Miller, Jim Williams

2 carrots long: Jim Williams

2 beet long: Jim Williams

2 parsnips: Jim Williams, J R Smith

2 leeks long: Jim Williams, James Raeburn, Keith March

2 celery: J R Smith

2 pot leeks: Cush Miller

1 pot parsley: Jim Williams, George Smith any other fruit or veg: Al Rae, Laura Walker, Brenda Ritchie collection of 5 vegetables: Jim Williams, Cush Miller, Laura Walker

Garden News Top Vase: Andrew Banks

Decorative section

Arrangement in an egg cup: Anne Clark, Aileen Banks, Fiona Dalrymple white flower arrangement with foliage in a basket: Anne Clark, Aileen Banks arrangement using foliage and 3 flower stems: Aileen Banks, Anne Clark, Sana Forrest jug of herbs and garden flowers: Aileen Banks, Lizzie Debrecht, Neil Dumbleton

Novice arrangement in a kitchen utensil: Fiona Dalrymple

Cookery

3 cheese scones: Lizzie Debrecht, Rae Christie, Rita Smith

3 pancakes: Dominique Schroder, Rita Smith, Sandra McDonald banana loaf: Sandra McDonald, Lizzie Debrecht, Rita Smith date and walnut loaf: Rita Smith, Sandra McDonald, Lizzie Debrecht decorated chocolate cake: Margaret Winthrop, Dominique Schroder, Rita Smith

3 pieces uncooked tray bake: Margaret Winthrop, Rita Smith, Fiona Meikle

Border tart: Margaret Winthrop, Sandra McDonald, Rita Smith individual sweet in a wine glass; Dominique Schroder, Aileen Banks, Rita Smith jar of marmalade: Fiona Meikle, Margaret McMahon, Hilary Richardson jar of jelly: Margaret Winthrop, Fiona Meikle, Helen Dumbleton

3 peppermint creams: Dominique Schroder, Sandra McDonald, Rita Smith small jar herb based pesto: Blair Ritchie, Rita Smith, Margaret McMahon

6 eggs: Laura Walker, Georgia Waugh, Margaret Winthrop

Handicrafts

Needle felted item: Rita Smith, Claire Poustie, Margaret Winthrop hand knitted scarf: Margaret Winthrop, Jane Waite oven glove, sewn: MW paper craft item: Rita Smith, Sana Forrest, Helen Dumbleton a painted stone: Lizzie Debrecht, Jane Waite, Georgia Waugh cross stitch item: Margaret Winthrop, Rita Smith, Jane Waite photo of a single bloom: Georgia Waugh, Helen Dumbleton, Jim Orr photo of woodland scene: Aileen Banks, Neil Dumbleton, James Orr painting, any medium: Jane Waite, Rita Smith, Lizzie Debrecht any other article, any craft: Margaret McMahon, Fiona Meikle, Neil Broadfoot

Royal Bank Trophy: Margaret Winthrop, Dominique Schroder

Chesterhill Cup (harvest theme): Anne Gordon and Margaret Winthrop, C Broadfoot and Neil Broadfoot, Dominique Schroder and Mary Ramsay

Childrens’ Competitions

Aged 8 years and under painted hardboiled egg: Kirsty Broadfoot: hand written poem: Ellie Learmouth

Aged 9 and over but under 13 years a potato man: Lily Bertram miniature garden on a plate: Jasmine Forrest, Jack Bertram

Tallest Sunflower (Dr Colin Hogg Trophy) Samantha Broadfoot 2.49m, Anna Gowans 2.43m, Isla Gowans 2.24m

Heaviest bag of potatoes (Mary Callander Golden Jubilee Trophy) Ciara Learmouth 1.3kg, Isla Gowans 1.2kg, Ellie Learmouth 0.6kg