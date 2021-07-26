Penicuik boy climbs Ben Nevis to help his uncle get to Mexico for Multiple Sclerosis treatment

Six-year-old Penicuik boy Finn Oxtoby on top of Ben Nevis.

Earlier this month, Finn Oxtoby climbed Ben Nevis with his mum and dad, George and Fern Oxtoby, and two family friends, Claire McEwan and Chris Maguire.

The Cuiken Primary School pupil has already raised more than £2,000 for his uncle, Glen Dickson (33), who was diagnosed with MS at the age of 27.

Glen hopes to go to Mexico for treatment not available in Scotland, which will enable him to continue working, so that he can provide for his little boy who was born in April.

Finn Oxtoby takes in the stunning views from the top of Ben Nevis.

Finn’s mum Fern said: “I’m so unbelievably proud of Finn completing such a gruelling climb, especially to help his uncle.

"It took us seven and a half hours. Four and half up and three back down.

"I think we underestimated how physical this challenge would be.

"The encouragement from other climbers really hit home how difficult it was to climb Ben Nevis.

"It was quite busy but there were not many children, so everyone was encouraging Finn. It really lifted us.

"It means a lot to Finn to do this for his uncle. It was such a great experience and he is proud of what he has done.”

The treatment Glen would receive in Mexico involves harvesting a person’s stem cells and re-introducing them into the body after the person has had almost their entire immune system wiped out through aggressive chemotherapy in order to regrow a healthy immune system.

Fern added: "The treatment is available on the NHS in England but not in Scotland. Nobody in Scotland has had it in England, so we have to go to Mexico, and that costs £40,000.

“I just thought that if we could do something to help it will be great. We have actually doubled our target of £1,000 which is amazing.

"My brother is delighted. He phones Finn every day. I think he is just overwhelmed by it all. His partner has just had a baby so his life is very busy just now.

"We had hoped to do more fundraising but Covid hit those plans, we plan to do more as restrictions lift.”