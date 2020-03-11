Penicuik couple’s Hunter and Lass joy

A couple from Penicuik have spoken of their delight at being chosen to represent the town as this year’s Hunter and Lass elect.

Kelly Lorimer (39) and Duncan Whitson (56) will represent the town at events across the Borders, and of course during this year’s festival in Penicuik, which runs from May 23-30. The couple are due to be inducted as Penicuik Hunter and Lass on March 28.

Kelly revealed the couple are dedicating their roles to the memory of a friend from the Scottish Borders common riding circuit who passed away last year.

She said: “It’s overwhelming. I’m excited and nervous. A bit of everything. Mixed emotions really. I had the picking committee come round and told us at the start of February. I burst into tears, it was quite emotional.

“I lost my friend Jane Knox from Innerleithen last year. She was involved in the ride circuit so it would have been nice for her to see Duncan and I as Penicuik Hunter and Lass. So we are going to do it for Jane this year.

“I’m looking forward to it all. I’m just so excited.

“I have been involved in Hunter and Lass since I was a teenager. I did the ride outs when I was about 13. I was part of the parade as well because I was in the cadets.

“So it has always been something I have grown up with. As a child I used to stand and watch the parade and say to my mum that I would do that one day and now here I am as the Hunter’s Lass.”

Kelly is a general farm worker at Vogrie Farm, where she has been for a year. Before that she worked in the Penicuik Tesco.

Talking about taking the roles as a couple, Kelly added: “It possibly makes it easier, possibly not. If there are different events on the same day we have to split up, but a lot of people know us at the other events up and down the country having been in the common ride circuit for the last few years.

“We have been together for five years. He is originally from Edinburgh but he moved in with me about five years ago. I’m originally from Bilston but schooled in Penicuik, I moved here to live when I was a teenager.”

Duncan is an HGV driver for local company ANW Transport and has been an HGV driver for 35 years in total.

He said: “I suppose it’s not really sunk in because we have not done much at the moment. But once we start doing our roles it will start getting more exciting and really hit home.

“We are looking forward to our first official event together, probably in April. We have not been told exactly when yet, it’s just a case of going through the dates at the moment, getting things finalised. There is a lot to sort out.

“I’m looking forward to the ride outs the most. I have been riding for about 30 years, and been involved with the ride outs for six years. So I know how it goes.

“It’s exciting. Instead of being at the back of the rideout we will be at the front leading everyone this time. Getting to meet all the different people will be great as well.”

Despite not being from Penicuik originally, Duncan can’t wait to represent the town. He said: “I’m proud to represent the town. I have always liked Penicuik and had connections with it, even before I moved here.

“I worked at Beatson’s building supplies and I used to be a night doorman at Mr Q’s opposite the Tower.

“Quite a lot of people still recognise me from my time doing the doors in Penicuik.”