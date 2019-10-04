Penicuik gardener grows more success picking up award for the second time

A talented amateur gardener from Penicuik has become the first ever two-time winner of the Baxter Keiller Award for outstanding garden.

Beating off stiff competition from entries covering the length and breadth of Midlothian, Robert Collins of Lawrie Drive, Penicuik was chosen from a shortlist of three at this year’s Melville Housing Association AGM, and commended by the judging panel for his creation of a “fabulous, vibrant and secluded garden that makes the best use of light and a relatively small space”.

For his winning garden Mr Collins received £100 of gardening vouchers, with runners-up Mr and Mrs Whyte of Glen Place, Penicuik picking up £35, and Diane Gamrot and Stuart Christie of Westhouses Road, Mayfield, receiving £25.

“Mr Collins has produced a fabulous garden and is a deserving winner of this year’s award,” said Melville chief executive Andrew Noble.

“It’s clear how much hard work has gone into creating such a wonderful space and to win the competition for a second time is a worthy accolade. Congratulations to Mr Collins and to all the other keen Melville gardeners who entered this year’s contest.”

Now in its fifth year, the ‘Baxter Keiller Award’ is named in honour of a keen Mayfield gardener and Melville tenant who sadly passed away in 2014.

Melville set-up the gardening competition to recognise the work done in 2007 by Baxter, along with his neighbour Christine McGrouther. The pair transformed a patch of Mayfield wasteland into a community garden.