Penicuik Heritage Regeneration Project grants available

A project aimed at improving key buildings in Penicuik’s historic town centre is calling on property owners to apply for grant funding.

The Penicuik Heritage Regeneration Project, now in its second year, is urging the owners of eligible buildings to apply for funds to help with repair and restoration work and improvements to shop fronts.

The grants for historic buildings in the High Street, part of West Street, John Street, The Square and Bridge Street, meet up to 75 per cent of the cost of repairs and restoration. This could include stone repairs and replacement, roof repairs, window repairs or replacement, shop fronts and the restoration of lost architectural features.

The Penicuik scheme is similar to conservation improvements carried out in Dalkeith and Gorebridge over the past few years, where owners were also able to benefit from grant funding.

Mel Scrimgeour is the owner of Newbyres Hall in Gorebridge, which received a grant.

She said: “I was able to take advantage of the Gorebridge grant scheme to repair and restore Newbyres Hall into a much needed nursery for local residents. The project has not only saved an interesting old building in Gorebridge but it has benefited the local community and provided local employment.”

She added: “It has become so successful that we were able to acquire Struthers Church opposite, to extend the facility and provide an after school club as well as additional nursery space.”

To find out more about the property in Penicuik’s town centre which is eligible for grant aid, contact Rod Lugg, Penicuik Heritage Regeneration Project Manager. Telephone 01968 664041/07545 551356 or email rod.lugg@midlothian.gov.uk.

The Penicuik Heritage Regeneration Project is a partnership between the Heritage Lottery Fund, Historic Environment Scotland, Midlothian Council, the Penicuik Community Development Trust, Penicuik First and Penicuik and District Community Council. The 5-year project will last until August 2023