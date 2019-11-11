Penicuik road re-opens

One lane of the A702 was due to reopen to traffic at 2pm today (Monday)after a major repair to a burst water main.

Two-way traffic lights will operate near the Flotterstone Inn where a 36 inch burst has been repaired by Scottish Water. Traffic will be reduced to one lane for a short section of the road. The lights will be manually operated at peak times to help traffic flow.

This section of the A702 is being reinstated and it is hoped the traffic management will be removed by Wednesday morning.

Scott Fraser, regional communities manager at Scottish Water, said: “We apologise for the ongoing disruption on this busy section of the A702. We have repaired a major burst and will now reinstate the road. We thank commuters for their ongoing patience.”

Further updates will be issued once this part of the A702 is reopened.