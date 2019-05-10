Penicuik Silver Band celebrates promotion after three decade wait

Midlothian’s oldest continuously running Brass Band, Penicuik Silver Band, has gained promotion to the third section of the Scottish Brass Band Association national league.

It follows Scottish national championships held in Perth Royal Concert Hall in March. The new averaging system has meant a short but anxious wait for confirmation that the band has had the most consistent results of competing bands in the fourth section over the past two years. This was confirmed by the SBBA national committee last week, allowing band members to put away their calculators and start to celebrate after a 33-year wait to regain third section status.

A spokesman said: “The band has worked so hard over these years to try to achieve this goal, and it means a great deal to all of us. Some band members have retired or moved on to other bands over these years, while younger players have never experienced success at the Scottish level. We hope friends, former players and relatives in the town and further afield will be as pleased to see this result as we all are.”

The band’s next concert will be this Saturday, May 11, in the North Kirk in Penicuik starting at 7.30pm. The evening’s programme will feature performances from the Penicuik Youth Band junior section and Penny Brass .

Tickets, costing £5 and £3 for concessions, will be available on the door.

Future events will include Penicuik Hunter and Lass week and Loanhead’s 115th anniversary Gala week.