Penicuik Storehouse hosts a book signing event to support rural African charity project
The Penicuik Storehouse is hosting a book signing event on behalf of Penicuik-based charity Friends of Chitambo (FoCH), which supports health and social care projects in remote, rural Zambia.
Zambian born author, Chengo Mulala’s new girlhood memoir, ‘Katabole Village Folklore’ is available for sale on the FoCH stall at the Storehouse. Now the author is coming up from London in person, to sign copies at the Storehouse, on Saturday, August 21, 2 to 4pm.
“Having stall space at the Storehouse is a tremendous boon for FoCH,” said Dr Jo Vallis, FoCH chair.
“It is really helping with our fundraising. We are extremely grateful for the opportunity and support from the Storehouse management and customers.”
This event is in aid of the Chengo Mulala’s two charities: Dementia Awareness in Ethnic Minorities and 3rd World Countries; and Care 4 Rural People in Zambia.
For more information about the above event, or to make a donation to either of Chengo’s two charities, contact Dr. Jo Vallis on 01968 673978 or email: [email protected], or go to: Web address: www.friendsofchitambo.org.uk
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/friendsofchitambo/