Penicuik YMCA-YWCA’s new CEO

Penicuik YMCA-YWCA has announced the appointment of Scott MacFarlane as its new CEO.

The appointment will help the centre, which specialises in services to young people, to continue to expand and develop into new areas of provision to meet the needs of the local community.

Penicuik YMCA-YWCA has a long reputation for the provision of youth work, mentoring and childcare both in Penicuik and across Midlothian. The centre, which is based at Queensway, Penicuik, also provides indoor and outdoor sports facilities and community spaces.

Over the past 28 years Scott has gained significant experience within the charity and third sectors. He was formerly part of the senior management team at The Prince’s Trust, developing public and corporate partnerships, funding, policy and strategy. His work has been focussed on positively impacting the lives of vulnerable young people across Scotland. In his spare time, Scott volunteers in his local area as a trustee for youth work charity Reeltime Music and Voluntary Action North Lanarkshire.

Commenting on his appointment, Scott said: “I have a strong desire and passion for the charity and third sectors and will be focused on using my skills, knowledge and experience for the benefit of the local community, particularly young people across Penicuik and Midlothian.”

Andy Longmore, chairman of Penicuik YMCA-YWCA added: “Scott’s enthusiasm and experience will play a vital part in reshaping Penicuik YMCA-YWCA’s future to ensure it meets the needs of young people in Penicuik and Midlothian.

“We are delighted that someone with his level of experience has come on board. It will bring real benefits to the area.”