People across Midlothian challenged to only buy second-hand clothes for a month to combat impact of fast fashion

Oxfam’s Second Hand September campaign comes ahead of the UN climate summit COP26, which will be held in Glasgow in November. To help reduce emissions, Oxfam is asking customers at its Dalkeith and Penicuik stores to only buy second-hand clothes in September and to donate their pre-loved items.

Tom Richardson, Oxfam’s retail operations Manager, said: “Governments must act to slash emissions quickly, but Oxfam’s campaign gives people across Scotland a chance to reflect on their own buying habits and make second-hand their first choice.”