People across Midlothian challenged to only buy second-hand clothes for a month to combat impact of fast fashion
Consumers across Midlothian are being urged to only buy pre-loved clothing for 30 days or more in order to tackle a throwaway culture that Oxfam Scotland says is making climate change worse.
Oxfam’s Second Hand September campaign comes ahead of the UN climate summit COP26, which will be held in Glasgow in November. To help reduce emissions, Oxfam is asking customers at its Dalkeith and Penicuik stores to only buy second-hand clothes in September and to donate their pre-loved items.
Tom Richardson, Oxfam’s retail operations Manager, said: “Governments must act to slash emissions quickly, but Oxfam’s campaign gives people across Scotland a chance to reflect on their own buying habits and make second-hand their first choice.”
He added: “By buying and donating second-hand clothes with Oxfam, you’re giving clothes a longer life, slowing down fast fashion, and helping to protect our planet. And by shopping with Oxfam, you’re reinvesting your money into vital work beating poverty worldwide – supporting people to speak out and stand up to the climate crisis, creating a fairer and greener future for everyone.”