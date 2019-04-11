Petition launched against Midlothian shooting range

A petition has been set-up opposed to the Land Warrior Airsoft shooting range at Hardengreen Business Park, recently approved by Midlothian councillors.

Within a week the online petition – www.change.org/p/midlothian-council-stop-midlothian-shooting-range – had gathered around 100 signatures.

A local resident, who asked not to be named, said: “It’s very close to where we live and it’s a new residential area here. There are a lot of homes and a lot of families. It’s a densely populated area. So I don’t think its a good idea to have this so close.

“Nobody locally seems to have known about it. It’s quite a surprise that nobody here was consulted about it. We want to have our voices heard.”