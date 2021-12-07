Phase two of Roslin housing development launched

The St Clair Mews development in Roslin.

Planning permission was granted to David Wilson Homes and CALA Homes by Midlothian Council in 2021 to build 213 properties, including 53 affordable homes.

It includes a £3.8 million investment by the developers to facilitate improvements in the local area.

David Wilson sales director Anne Ross said: “We have a rich history in Roslin following our previous development of 51 homes, which proved extremely popular with buyers.

"We’re excited to be in a position to provide families with a chance to purchase a home with a tremendous amount of space, while located a short distance from Edinburgh.”

She added: “We urge anyone looking at Roslin as their new dream home destination to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”