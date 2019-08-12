Planned Drummond Moor holiday resort - consultation given the go ahead

A public consultation over plans to transform a former quarry into a holiday resort has been given the go ahead.

FCC Environment has lodged a Proposal of Application Notice with Midlothian Council for the Drummond Moor site, which lies to the south of the former Rosslynlee Hospital in the county.

As previously reported in the Advertiser, the plans will be for a 60 lodge holiday park, with the buildings built at land around an area used for landfill.

The landfill site itself will be opened up to create footpaths and picnic areas to serve the holiday homes.

Midlothian planners last week approved the plan to take the proposals to the public through consultations.

However it revealed initial plans to hold an event in Howgate Village Hall at the end of this month have had to be rearranged and no firm date or venue for the consultation has been set.

Approving the first stage in the planning process for FCC, planners said that once it had details of the public event they would be satisfied with it going ahead.

FCC has said that the resort would provide a significant contribution to the rural economy, as well as making best use of otherwise redundant land.

David Molland, from FCC Environment, said: “Drummond Moor is a former quarry of which part has already been restored through landfill.

“The remainder of the quarry is receiving clean soils to lift the level to tie into the surrounding land to create a development platform.

“It is this area that the lodges are proposed, providing a unique opportunity to offer a sustainable development to the community, utilising a redundant site as well as opening up a significant area of land for recreational uses.”

The development will comprise a mixture of four to eight person lodges and include a reception and facilities building.

The on-site facilities are expected to attract visitors throughout the year, contributing to the local economy all year round.

As part of its commitment to environmental excellence, FCC Environment has embarked on a process of reviewing how redundant land can be brought back into productive use and the planning application at Drummond Moor forms a part of that plan.

The firm, which earlier this year secured planning approval for holiday lodges next to another similar site in Yorkshire, has told the local authority that it plans to present its proposals to Howgate Community Council next month.