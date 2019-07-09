Planning consent for Roslin homes

Taylor Wimpey has secured detailed planning consent for 304 new homes off Main Street, on the northern boundary of Roslin.

The site, which will be marketed as Sinclair Gardens, consists of brownfield land that is identified for housing in the Local Development Plan.

Taylor Wimpey will deliver a range of two, three, four and five bedroom homes at Sinclair Gardens. The development will also include a provision of 25 per cent affordable homes, and will see developer contributions of over £3.6 million go towards local education, transport and community facilities.

Pauline Mills, land and planning director for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, said: “We are delighted to confirm that we have secured detailed planning permission for the development of land off Main Street in Roslin.

“As well as an impressive range of new homes, Sinclair Gardens will provide a range of economic benefits for the local Midlothian area, which includes supporting over 160 jobs per year of construction.

“Sinclair Gardens follows our strong track record of delivering excellent quality developments of family homes across the local area including Greenlaw Mill in Penicuik, Harvieston Park in Gorebridge and our latest development, which will open soon, at Pentland Green in Bilston.”