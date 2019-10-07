Plans for Roslin homes face community objections

Plans to build 100 houses on a field outside a former mining village face community objections.

Developers want to build the new housing at the entrance to the village of Rosewell, in Midlothian, where the land is known as Doctor’s Field.

In their planning application, due to be considered by Midlothian Council this week, developers say the new houses will create a “gateway” into the village.

However, Rosewell and District Community Council disagree, warning the plans for new build homes will simply remove another arable greenfield from the countryside.

On their objection to the plans, they point to a previous development of over 60 houses on the neighbouring Chapel Field, which they say ruined the view of the local church.

The community council said: “The previous development at Chapel Field, leading up to St Matthews Chapel, is incongruous, inconsiderate and detracts from this distinctive chapel and its grounds.”

Plans to build the latest phase in housing at Rosewell are recommended for approval by planning officers at this Tuesday’s meeting.

However, officers have revealed they received 37 objections ranging from the size of the housing, its character, the impact on local services and traffic.

Despite this they say the application relates to land which has been identified for housing in the council’s local development plan.

The new housing will include what is described as an “acoustic terrace” at one section which will be near an established dog kennels business, to provide additional soundproofing for new residents.