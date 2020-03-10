Plans to extend Lasswade hotel

Plans to increase the size of the Premier Inn at Lasswade by one third have been unveiled.

Whitbread has submitted plans to add 26 rooms to its 40-room hotel, which sits just off the A7, in a two-storey extension.

The hotel, which opened in 2011, has a restaurant on the site which provides its dining facilities and over 80 car parking spaces.

It sits north of Melville Golf Centre and is described by its owners as on one of the gateways into Midlothian.

Whitbread said the planned extension would be on the east of the site between the current hotel building and restaurant, creating a slight reduction in car parking spaces.

However, they add that a parking survey carried out at the site has identified that “at typical operation and based on full capacity of the existing hotel, the car park that serves both the hotel and restaurant hit a peak of 58 per cent occupancy”.

They estimate that within the additional rooms, the car park is unlikely to exceed 86 per cent capacity.

Whitbread announced plans to invest £70 million in new hotels and extensions in Scotland last month.

The hotel operators said they expect to create 200 new jobs alongside ambitious plans to add 735 rooms to their Scottish sites.

The plans for their Lasswade extension can be viewed online at Midlothian Council’s planning website.