Play Midlothian celebrates 25 years and launch of mental health service

Councillor Peter Smaill (left) presents Louise Hall, Operations Manager, Play Midlothian (right) with a Certificate of Appreciation.

Play Midlothian’s latest service supports children with emerging mental health challenges to develop resilience through play in nature. Midlothian Provost Councillor Peter Smaill and Colin Beattie MSP attended an online event launching this and marking Play Midlothian’s 25 years.

Chief executive, Susan McIntyre, said "There is also much that supported play can achieve in helping children through challenges in their lives. It is for this reason we launched a new child mental health service this year.”

Councillor Peter Smaill said “Congratulations to Play Midlothian on celebrating 25 years of supporting children in Midlothian to thrive through play!”

Jenny Fepuleai, Team Leader, Play Midlothian, is pictured ready to welcome children to a woodland play session.

The online event also launched Play Midlothian’s 25 Days of Play.

Susan added: “We are celebrating our anniversary with 25 Days of Play in December, up until Christmas day. We encourage local parents to keep an eye on our social media for play tips.

"We’ve been delivering invaluable play support for 25 years. You can help us continue this for a further 25 by donating to our fundraising appeal. Every little bit really does help, and no amount is too small.”