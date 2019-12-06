Play Midlothian launches Christmas appeal

Local charity Play Midlothian has launched a Christmas fundraising appeal, called ‘Light Up a Life’.

The charity has helped more than 1,000 children with play in the past year, and is now looking for people to help them help more local kids with a £5 donation, at https://localgiving.org/lightupalife.

Managing director, Susan McIntyre, said “Play achieves so much for children’s health, wellbeing and learning. Our work supports children to access those benefits, and helps their personal development.

“As Play Midlothian is a charity, donations are a really important part of sustaining our services for children and families. We are grateful for all donations, large or small, as it all makes a difference.”