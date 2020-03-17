Play Midlothian receives donation

Barratt Homes has donated £1,000 to Play Midlothian, as part of its ongoing community fund initiative.

The donation will help the running costs of Play Midlothian’s Out2Play project, providing weekly outdoor play sessions at four green spaces in Dalkeith, Gorebridge and Mayfield for children aged 5 to 13. Outside of school hours, skilled playworkers with resources for den-building, games, sports and crafts, help reassure families it is safe for their children to play outside where they live.

Susan McIntyre, managing director, Play Midlothian, said: “We are thankful to Barratt Homes for their contribution to our Out2Play running costs, which will ensure we can keep these sessions going.

“Many children have told us that without Out2Play they would be sedentary on computer games or watching the TV, and at times lonely. Encouraging them out to play with friends in their community is vital for their health and wellbeing.”

The Barratt Homes Community Fund pledges to donate £1,000 every month to a charity or organisation across the east of Scotland. The fund focuses on improving the quality of lives of local people, with Barratt employees nominating and voting for beneficiaries on a monthly basis.

Anne Ross, sales director, Barratt East Scotland said: “The work Play Midlothian carries out is fantastic and we’re really proud to support them.

“We hope by supporting the Out2Play service, more children will continue to play in the green areas close to their homes, as well as reduce safety concerns around playing out and build positive connections in the community.”

Throughout 2019 employees from across the business at Barratt Homes East completed 88 days volunteering for different charities in the region including CHAS, Edinburgh Dog & Cat Home and RSPB.