Plea for Gorebridge welcome sign

A plea for a former mining village in Midlothian to be allowed to welcome people into its community has been made by local councillors.

Gorebridge was described by Councillor Jim Muirhead (Lab) as the only place in the county without a ‘Welcome’ sign. While some of the smallest villages in the county, like Chesterhill and Ford, have welcome signs, Gorebridge, with a growing population of nearly 6,000 at the last census, has nothing.

Speaking as the council was told that plans to redevelop the former railway station building in the town as part of a Gorebridge Connected project had been dropped, leaving £150,000 of funds unspent, Cllr Muirhead urged officials to include elected councillors from the village to take part in discussion about where to divert the cash.

He said: “Our community council have ideas about things that they cannot get the funding for that are important to the community and in some instances trying to get things for Gorebridge that other communities have already got.

“‘Welcome to Gorebridge’, we have nothing like that in Gorebridge. Every other community has a welcome sign, we have nothing like that.

“It might seem quite a minor issue but it is something that gets brought up at virtually every community council meeting we go to.”

His words were echoed by fellow ward councillor Kieran Munro (Con), who said: “Gorebridge does not have any welcome signs in it and there is a perfect spot for it on the corner of Greenhall Road and Hunterfield Road.”

The council meeting was told that Gorebridge Connected had completed two of its three projects, enhancing Hunter Square and creating a heritage trail connecting the square to the train station and remains of Newbyres Castle.

The third project, to restore the Victorian train station building, however, was dropped after Gorebridge Community Development Trust which was leading the £1.6 million work reviewed the business case and deemed it not viable.