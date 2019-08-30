Poet pops into Danderhall Library during marathon effort

Pictured at Danderhall Library is renowned poet and writer Joseph Coelho during a visit to Midlothian.

This visit was part of Joseph’s ‘Library Marathon’ - a mission to visit and join a library in every district in the UK. The purpose of this is to highlight the benefits libraries bring to their local communities and to celebrate their services. Joseph is an award-winning performance poet who encourages young people to open up about emotions.

Copies of Joseph’s work including his award winning ‘Werewolf Club Rules’ are available to borrow from Midlothian Libraries.