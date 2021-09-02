Pop duo The Eves set to release new single Legal High

The cover of the new Eves single, Legal High.

Caroline is one half of The Eves, along with Marissa Keltie from Coatbridge.

‘Legal High’ is the exciting and energetic new single from the talented pop duo, set for release on September 17.

It comes hot on the heels of the pair’s April release, Brand New Day, which spent an impressive five weeks on the BBC Radio 2 playlist, garnering support from the likes of DJs Ken Bruce, Zoe Ball and Steve Wright.

The track reached number 6 and number 15 in the iTunes pop charts and iTunes main download chart respectively, charted in the Amazon ‘New Hot Releases’ UK Chart, and made an impressive debut in the top 75 of the UK Official Charts Company download and single charts. A placing on Spotify’s New Pop UK playlist was the icing on the cake.

Written earlier this year after Caroline and Marissa experienced a burst of creativity, the new single ‘Legal High’ is all about that feeling of intoxication when you are falling in love with someone.

Caroline said: “Some of us will have experienced that special feeling at one point in our lives when you meet someone who has turned your life upside down – your senses and emotions are heightened, and your every thought is about that special someone making you feel like you are flying and high on life!

“Legal High is all about capturing the joy and fear of that addictive feeling.

"It’s such an exciting time and with gigs also back on the menu, we can’t wait to see what else 2021 has in store.”

The Eves worked with producer Lewis Gardner, who has worked with the likes of Nick Jonas and Ellie Goulding, to hone the catchy, upbeat song.

Marissa added: “Love is a powerful, scary and exciting feeling and we wanted this song to convey that energy – that full-on, in-your-face buzz and anticipation.

"It’s just brilliant to be back performing live and we can’t wait to see what else 2021 holds.

"It was so invigorating to see the incredibly warm reception for Brand New Day, so we are so excited to release another track and build on that success, giving old and new fans alike another new pop fix.”

The Eves have recently been involved in co-writing sessions with songwriter Jim Duguid and producer Lewis Gardiner. Jim is an award-winning songwriter and musician, whose song writing credits include the number 1 hit New Shoes by Paolo Nutini and Too Close by Alex Clare, which was featured in a global advertising campaign for Microsoft.

The pair are also scheduled to write with songwriter and producer Steve Chrisanthou, who has worked with artists such as Gabrielle, Will Young and Paloma Faith.